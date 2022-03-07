When is International Women's Day 2022? Date, History, Significance and Theme

INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY 2022: International Women’s Day is celebrated on March 8, all over the world. The day commemorates the achievements of women and their existence in general. International Women’s Day is observed as a public holiday across the world and it holds more significance than just being a day to unveil women’s day offers in parlours and shopping centres. Read ahead to know the history of International Women’s Day and how it all started, the significance this day holds and the theme of the day this year.

International Women’s Day: History and Significance

The Socialist Party of America first organised National Women’s Day in New York on February 28, 1909. This was suggested by labour activist Theresa Malkiel and commemorated protests against garment workers in the city. Later in 1910, taking inspiration from the American socialists, German delegates proposed the idea of women’s day, although the specific date was not declared.

The United Nations started celebrating women’s day in 1975 and in 1977, the UN General Assembly proclaimed March 8 as International Women’s Day for women’s rights and world peace. The UN has been celebrating the day since then, setting up a theme every year.

This day holds significance because the world celebrates women’s achievements on this day, raises awareness about women’s equality and accelerates gender parity, along with fundraisers for various female-focused charities.

International Women’s Day 2022: Theme

The theme for International Women’s Day 2022 is ‘Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow’. The United Nations looks forward to highlighting the contribution of women and girls around the world who are volunteering in promoting their communities or working on climate change adaptation, mitigation and in general working in building a more sustainable future for everyone.

People and various organisations set up various events for women across the world, for them to come and explore the world. Events like funfairs, plays, stand up gigs etc are set up.

