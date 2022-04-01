When is Jhulelal Jayanti 2022? History and Significance of Cheti Chand

Cheti Chand or Jhulelal Jayanti is an important festival, celebrated and observed by the members of the Sindhi community in both India and Pakistan. Sindhi community celebrates their New Year along with the birth anniversary of Lord Jhulelal on this day. This year, Cheti Chand or Jhulelal Jayanti will be celebrated on April 2, according to Drik Panchang. The festival of Cheti Chand is observed on the Pratipada Tithi or the first day of Chaitra, Shukla Paksha (waxing phase of the moon).

ALSO READ: Happy Cheti Chand 2022: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share on Jhulelal Jayanti in English and Sindhi

Advertisement

The festival of Cheti Chand is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Ishtadev Uderolal, more commonly known as Lord Jhulelal, one of the prominent saints of the Sindhi Community. The followers of Lord Jhulelal celebrate the day by getting together and making feasts and expressing thankfulness and gratitude to Lord Jhulelal.

Cheti Chand: History

Legends are associated with Jhulelal and according to one, Mirkhshah, a ruler in Sindh, forced Hindus to convert to Islam or face serious consequences. Following this, Hindus of the Sindhi community started offering prayers to Lord Varuna, or the God of water, on the banks of the Sindhu river for 40 days consecutively. A prophecy informed the people of the community of the birth of a child to a couple living in Nasarpur on the 40th day.

Advertisement

Following the divine prophecy, a baby named Udaichand was born to Devaki and Ratanchand Lohano. Baby Udaichand was fondly called Uderolal. It is said that one day, the cradle of the baby started rocking on its own. Witnessing this miraculous incident, the parents of Uderolal started calling him Jhulelal.

Several years later, numerous attempts were made by Mirkhshah, the tyrannical ruler, to kill Jhulelal, but after several failed attempts, the leader accepted his defeat.

Advertisement

Cheti Chand: Significance

According to folklore, Lord Jhulelal is the incarnation of Lord Varuna or the God of water. On the occasion of Jhulelal Jayanti, people of the Sindhi community offer their prayers to Lord Varuna by praying on the banks of the river and seeking happiness and prosperity in their lives. Lord Jhulelal is also worshiped because the saint saved the Sindhi community from the tyrant ruler Mirkhshah.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.