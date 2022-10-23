When is Kali Puja 2022? Date, Shubh Muhurat, Significance and Puja Vidhi

HAPPY KALI PUJA 2022: In West Bengal, Orissa, and Assam Goddess Kali is worshipped on the new moon night of Deepawali. This Hindu festival is dedicated to the Goddess Kali. The festival is also known as Dipanwita Kali Puja, Shyama Puja, or Mahanisha Puja. Goddess Kali symbolizes divine energy or shakti and is known for destroying evil.

This year Kali Puja will be celebrated on October 24. The Amavasya Tithi will begin at 5:27 pm on October 24 and end at 4:18 pm on October 25. Kali Puja Nishita Time is from 11:50 pm on October 24 to 12:39 am on October 25.

Goddess Kali celebrates Shakti or the female power. As per the belief, two asuras - Nishambhu and Shambu brought chaos and destruction in Heaven. The demons became powerful which forced the Gods to seek the help of Goddess Durga. Thus, Kali was born out of Durga’s forehead to restore balance in the world. To save the earth, Goddess Kali killed all the demons and made a garland out of their decapitated heads to wear around her neck. But power and rage led her on a slaughtering rampage.

To stop her, Lord Shiva intervened and laid down in front of her. The idol of the Goddess is usually depicted as a woman with four arms- one hand yields a sword, while the other has a head of an asura. She is seen wearing a necklace of skulls. Her idol also depicts her tongue protruding out of her mouth signifying her realization that she has stepped on Lord Shiva unknowingly.

Devotees worship her to seek her blessings in destroying evil, for happiness, health, wealth, and peace. She is considered to be the mother of universal strength and her form represents transformative power.

Usually, the puja rituals take place at night. The puja vidhi includes devotees using red hibiscus flowers which are considered to be her favourite.

