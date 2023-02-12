When Is Kiss Day 2023? History, Significance, Dos and Don'ts for the Perfect Kiss

HAPPY KISS DAY 2023: Valentine’s Day, which falls on February 14, is a day to honour love. The love week which starts on February 7 is simply an opportunity to express affection towards your partner. People celebrate Valentine’s week by going on dates, giving their loved ones special gifts as a token of love, and making promises to be with them through all ups and downs.

A name is assigned to each day of Valentine’s Week. Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, and Kiss Day are all observed before the big day. In the love calendar, each day has its value and significance.

Kiss Day 2023: Date and Significance

Kiss Day is the seventh day of Valentine’s Week and is observed on February 13, a day before Valentine’s Day. On this day, people in love cement their connection and the festivities of Valentine’s Week with a kiss or express appreciation for their love with this gesture. Do not miss celebrating this wonderful day with your special someone if you are in a relationship.

Kiss Day Celebration

Kiss Day is a significant day in the extended celebration of Valentine’s Week as a kiss may communicate your sentiments more beautifully and romantically than words can. It is the ideal time to express your sentiments and passion for your lover if you and your partner know each other well and are comfortable with such romantic gestures. The purpose of Kiss Day is to recognise the importance of simple acts of affection and to honour the power of love.

Kiss Day: Dos and Don’ts

It is suggested that you should not rush into anything when enjoying this special day. While the day is considered a golden time in Valentine’s week, it is important to have the consent of your partner before you make the step. There are plenty of alternative ways to commemorate Kiss Day than by exchanging kisses. Spending time together, making memories or just being in one another’s presence is the best way couples could spend this day. As a token of their care and affection, some couples could decide to give and receive presents like flowers or love letters or even other precious gifts.

