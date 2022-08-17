When is Krishna Janmashtami 2022? Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, History and Significance

KRISHNA JANMASHTAMI 2022: Krishna Janmashtami is an auspicious Hindu festival which is celebrated with great enthusiasm all across the country, especially in Vrindavan, Barsana, Mathura and Dwarka. The day is extremely significant since it is believed to mark the birth of Lord Krishna who is the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu according to Hindu mythology.

Events like Dahi Handi are popular ways to celebrate this occasion. Devotees also pray to the Lord on this day and seek his blessings. As the special day nears, it is important to note what the shubh muhurat and puja vidhi will be for this year.

Krishna Janmashtami: Shubh Muhurat

This year the festival of Krishna Janmashtami, also known as Gokulashtami or just Janmashtami will be celebrated on August 18 and 19. According to astrological insights, Lord Krishna was born on the Ashtami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the Bhadrapada month. Therefore, the fast by the people should be observed during the same time each year. The ashtami tithi (date) in 2022 starts on August 18, Thursday, at 9:21 pm and ends on August 19, Friday, at 10:59 pm.

Krishna Janmashtami: Puja Vidhi

To worship Lord Krishna on this auspicious day, wake up early in the morning and observe a fast for the whole day. After taking a bath yourself, bathe the idol of God with Gangajal and milk. Also, light a diya in the temple of your home. As you wear new clothes yourself, make the idol wear new clothes too. Decorate the idol with a Peacock crown, a Flute, Vaijayanti garland, Tulsi Dal and Kundal. Furnish the swing of Laddu Gopal with flower garlands and offer him kheer, fruits, flowers, Makhan Mishri, sweets and nuts. Worship the lord with incense sticks. This pooja holds more significance if done during the nighttime. At the midnight, sway Shri Krishna’s swing and sing aartis. After the worship is over, distribute prasad to everyone.

Krishna Janmashtami: History and Significance

Shri Krishna, a Hindu God, was born in Mathura during the Bhadrapada month, on Ashtami date which falls in August or September. Janmashtami is celebrated with great pomp to mark his birth. Lord Krishna’s uncle Kansa had imprisoned his parents Vasudev and Devaki after he learnt that Devaki’s eighth son would be the cause of his death.

When Shri Krishna was born, Vasudev managed to escape from the jail and dropped him with Yashodha and Nanda Baba who lived in Gokul. Since he loved butter as a child, Dahi Handi is practised across the country on this special day. In this event, a handi (pot) full of butter is tied at a height with a rope. Groups of people form a pyramid-like structure to reach the top and break the pot to unleash the butter.

