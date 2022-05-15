When is Lunar Eclipse in May 2022? Will it be Visible in India? Date, Timings and All You Need to Know About Blood Moon

LUNAR ECLIPSE IN MAY 2022: The month of May would be a treat for the people fascinated with the space activities. After the first solar eclipse of the year, the world is all set to witness the first Lunar Eclipse of the year on May 15 and May 16. The Lunar Eclipse will give a glimpse of the red moon. The natural phenomena occurs when the Moon and Sun are on opposite sides of the Earth and the Moon moves into the shadow of the Earth. Interestingly, the first Lunar Eclipse of the year will be complete this time.

Advertisement

Lunar Eclipse 2022: Date and Timings

According to NASA, the full Lunar Eclipse will also be known as blood moon. It will begin at 07:58 am IST on May 16 and will be in effect till to 11.35 am IST on the same day. The Lunar Eclipse is expected to last more than three hours on May 16.

When will Lunar Eclipse be at peak?

The red moon will be on its peak at 9:41 am on May 16.

Advertisement

Will the Lunar eclipse be visible in India?

According to the space organisation, this time, the Lunar Eclipse will not be visible in India. The blood moon will appear in the whole of South America, the Eastern Parts of North America, parts of Antarctica, Western Europe, Western and Southern Africa and the eastern side of the Pacific region only.

Why is it called Blood Moon?

As Lunar Eclipse is going to occur on the day of full moon, when the shadow of earth will fall on the moon, it will appear red. As the sunlight will fall onto the surface of the moon after filtering through the Earth’s atmosphere, the moon will reflect other colours and will make retain the red colour due to its wavelength. This will make it appear reddish in colour. This gives birth to the term ‘Blood Moon’.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.