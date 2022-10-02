When is Durga Ashtami? Date, Timings, Significance and 5 Traditional Maha Ashtami Bhog Recipes

MAHA ASHTAMI 2022: Ashtami is considered one of the most significant days during the Navratri festivities. Devotees on this day worship Goddess Durga and keep a fast. People also perform kanya pujan and offer puri, chana and halwa as bhog. This year, Maha Ashtami will be celebrated on October 3.

Maha Ashtami 2022: Puja Timings

The timings for Ashtami tithi to begin at 6:47 PM (October 2). The tithi will end at 4:37 PM (October 3).

Ashtami 2022: 5 Traditional Ashtami Bhog Recipes

Sookha Chana

It is a super easy recipe. First, boil the chana Now, heat oil in a pan and add the ginger. Let the ginger fry until it changes colour and then add Kala namak or normal salt, bhuna pissa jeer, coriander powder, and garam masala with the channas. Cook for 2 minutes and your dish is ready! Poori

It is amongst the most eaten and popular items in the country. In order to make it at home, one needs to arrange 250 gms whole wheat flour, 75 gms semolina, Salt and Oil (for deep frying). Mix all the ingredients and make them hard dough. Divide the dough into balls. Now with a rolling pin, roll the balls into circles and drop them in a heated pan. Your poori is ready once it puffs up golden brown. Sooji ka halwa

Sooji ka halwa is a mouth-watering sweet dish that is very easy to make at home. The desert is prepared by roasting sooji and cooking it with loads of ghee and nuts. Kheer

To make your Indian rice pudding delicious, first, wash the rice properly and soak it for some time. Heat a pan, add ghee and let it melt. Now drop rice into it and fry. Next, add boiled milk and water to it and stir continuously. Lower the flame and boil until the rice is cooked.Then put sugar as per your taste and stir until the sugar gets dissolved. Add chopped dry fruits like kaju, pista, badam, kismis, chironji, etc, as per your choice. Mix well and boil the kheer for a few more minutes. You can now enjoy the sweet dish. Dahi Bhalla

Another famous Ashtami recipe is dahi bhalla. To make it, soak urad dal in water for about 7-8 hours. Then drain the water and grind the dal. Put salt, raisins, chilli powder, chironji, and hing mixed in water to the grinded dal. Mix well with your hands till it becomes fluffy. Now, with wet palms, add small portions of the batter into a hot oil pan to prepare bhallas. Let it fry and turn golden brown.Next, take dahi in a bowl, add salt and whisk together. Meanwhile, soak the bhallas in water for two minutes and then squeeze and spread on a plate. Pour the curd over bhallas and sprinkle black salt, chilli powder and cumin powder. Also, pour Imli chutney as well as Pudina chutney. Server the dish after garnishing it with boondi and pomegranate.

