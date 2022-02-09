When is Maha Shivaratri 2022? Date, Significance, Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat and Mantras

Maha Shivaratri is one of the prominent festivals of the Hindu religion. The festival is celebrated by worshipping Lord Shiva. Every year, Maha Shivaratri is celebrated on Krishna Paksha Chaturdashi of Falgun month as per the Hindu calendar. This year, Maha Shivratri will be observed on March 1.

>Maha Shivaratri 2022: Significance

As per Hindu mythology, it is believed that on Maha Shivratri, Lord Shiva and Mata Parvati got married. On the special occasion of Maha Shivratri, devotees keep fast to impress Lord Shiva. Girls keep the fast and perform Puja following all the rituals to get the desired groom just like Mata Parvati got.

It is also believed that fasting on this day brings good luck. Apart from this, it is also believed that by worshiping Lord Shiva on this day, one gets rid of all the troubles and hurdles of life.

The wife of Lord Shiva, Mata Parvati, is also worshiped along with Lord Shiva on this day. Let us know about the date, auspicious time and the right way of worshiping on Maha Shivratri.

>Maha Shivaratri 2022: Date and Puja Time

This year, the auspicious day for Maha Shivratri will start from 3.16 am on Tuesday, March 1. The Chaturdashi Tithi will end at 10 am on Wednesday, March 2. The Puja of Maha Shivratri is observed in four phases. The auspicious time of worshipping in four phases are:

>First phase Puja: March 1 from 6.21 pm to 9.27 pm

>Second Phase Puja: March 1 from 9.27 pm to 12.33 am

>Third phase Puja: March 2 from 12:33 am to 3.39 am

>Fourth Phase Puja: March 2 from 3:39 am to 6:45 am

>Maha Shivaratri 2022: Puja Vidhi

Maha Shivratri of Falgun month is considered to be one of the biggest Shivratri of the year. Start your day with taking a bath in Brahma Muhurta. After that, establish an urn filled with water at the place of worship in the house. Later, place the idols of Lord Shiva and Mata Parvati alongside the urn.

Offer Akshat, Paan, Betel nut, Roli, Molly, Sandalwood, Clove, Cardamom, Milk, Curd, Honey, Ghee, Datura, Belpatra, Kamalgatta and fruits to Lord Shiva and Mata Parvati. Perform the Puja and sing Lord Shiva and Mata Parvati’s arti in the end.

>Maha Shivaratri 2022: Puja Mantras

People recite Mahamritnyujya and Shiva’s mantra on this day.

Mahamritnyujya Mantra: ॐ त्र्यम्बकं यजामहे सुगन्धिं पुष्टिवर्धनम्।उर्वारुकमिव बन्धनान मृत्योर्मुक्षीय मामृतात्॥

Shiva’s Mantra: ऊँ नम: शिवाय

If you perform the Puja with all the rituals, it is believed that Lord fulfills all your desired wishes.

