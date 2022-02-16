When is Mahashivratri? Know Puja Muhurta, Parana Time and Festival's Importance

The festival of Mahashivratri will be observed and celebrated on March 1, Tuesday, this year. As per the Hindu calendar, the Mahashivratri fast is observed on Chaturdashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha of Falgun month. On this day, Lord Shiva is worshipped with belpatra, bhang, datura, madar flower, white sandalwood, white flowers, seasonal fruits, Gangajal, cow milk etc. Let’s have a look at the date, puja muhurta, parana time and importance of Mahashivtarti.

According to Panchag this year, the Chaturdashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha of Falhun month starts from March 1, 3:16 am and will be valid until 1 the next night. Although the entire day has puja muhurta, for Ratri Prahar Puja the Mahashivratri Muhurta is for March 1. To worship Lord Shiva, Nishita Kal Muhurta starts at 12:08 am and remains until 12:58 at night. The Shubh Muhurta of the day starts at 12:10 in the afternoon and remains until 12:57 PM.

This year’s Mahashivratri is in Shiv Yog. On March 1, Shiv Yog will start at 11:18 am and remain the entire day. Shiv Yog will last until March 2, 08:21 AM. The people planning to observe fast on March 1 will have to do the Parana on March 2 at 06:45 in the morning. All the devotees worship Lord Shiva in his temples on this day.

As per religious beliefs, it was on Mahashivratri that Lord Shiva came in the Shiv Ling form. Lord Sadashiv took Sakar to form the Param Brahma Swaroop. It is said that the person who observes a fast on this day gets all their wishes fulfilled. All the problems and pains vanish, one is freed from fear, stays away from diseases, and happiness and fortune increase. Mahashivratri is considered the best day to worship Lord Shiva.

