When is Masik Shivaratri? Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, Mantra and Significance

MASIK SHIVARATRI 2023: Shivaratri is a festival celebrating the union of Shiva and Shakti. It is observed by Hindu devotees of Lord Shiva. Shivaratri is celebrated every month during Krishna Paksha on Chaturdashi Tithi and is known as Masik (Monthly) Shivaratri. Most devotees start observing fast on the auspicious festival of Maha Shivaratri and continue doing so every month on Masik Shivaratri for the entire year. Maha Shivaratri is a significant festival celebrated once a year in India.

According to Indian mythology, Lord Shiva appeared in the form of a Linga at the midnight of Maha Shivaratri. Lord Vishnu and Lord Brahma were the first to worship Shiva Linga. It is believed that Lord Shiva fulfills the wishes of devotees who observe fast on Masik Shivratri.

Masik Shivaratri 2023: Date

The first Shivaratri fast of Magh month will be observed on Friday, January 20.

Masik Shivaratri 2023: Shubh Muhurat

This year, Chaturdashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha of Magha month begins on Friday, January 20 2023 at 09.59 a.m. and ends the next day on January 21 at 06.17 a.m. Muhurt of Shiva Puja - 12.11 am - 01.04 am (January 21, 2023).

Masik Shivaratri 2023: Puja Vidhi And Mantra

On this holy day of Shivaratri, devotees must get up early in the morning, visit the Shiva temple, light a lamp, offer fruits and sweets to Lord Shiva, and recite the Shiva Chalisa. After performing pooja, devotees can break their fast in the evening by eating fruits, dry fruits, and other dairy products without using wheat or salt.

Shivaratri means Shiva’s Night, which is dedicated to Lord Shiva. It is believed that people who wake up at night and chant the Om Namah Shivaye or Mahamrityunjay Mantra can get rid of all health problems and live a long life.

Masik Shivaratri 2023: Significance

Observing Masik Shivaratri is thought to be an easy way to obtain Lord Shiva’s blessings. On this day, married women observe fast for the health, well-being, and long life of their husbands, while single women pray to Lord Shiva in the hopes of finding a good life partner.

