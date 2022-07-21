When is National Mango Day? History, Significance and Facts

NATIONAL MANGO DAY 2022: Mango is one of the most-relished fruit, as well as, an integral part of Indian history. It is consumed worldwide. It can be relished in various ways, for example in ice creams, mousse, smoothies, and much more. To honour this exquisite fruit, National Mango Day is annually observed on July 22. On the special occasion of National Mango Day this year, let us take a look at the history and significance of the day.

History and Significance

The history of mangos goes back a long time. First cultivated around 5,000 years ago, this fruit is associated with Indian folklore. It has been said that a mango orchard was given to Lord Buddha so that he could rest under the shady tree. The fruit is called “mango" in English and Spanish-speaking nations and the name was derived from the Malayan word “manna," which the Portuguese changed to “manga" when they arrived in Kerala in 1490s for the spice trade.

From its origin country, the mango seeds traveled with humans from Asia to the Middle East, East Africa and South America starting from 300-400 AD and then later to other parts of the world.

Mango is also called the King of Fruit in India. People wait impatiently to enjoy this luscious and delicious fruit all year long. The respective fruit represents abundance and joy, due to which it is also used in a few religious festivities.

Facts

Mangoes were first grown in India over 5,000 years ago In India, Mango is a symbol of love and is also considered a gesture of friendship. The mango leaves, as well as bark, skin, pit and flesh, have been used as folk remedies for centuries.

Mangoes have a relation with cashews and pistachios. They all belong to the Anacardiaceae family.

India is the largest producer of mangoes, followed by China and Thailand.

