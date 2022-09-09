When is Pitru Paksha 2022? Start and End Date, Timings, Rituals and Significance

Pitru Paksha or Shradh is a 15-day period that begins during the Purnima Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada, according to the Hindu calendar. It ends on the Amavasya Tithi of Krishna Paksha. During this period, the Hindus pay obeisance to the departed souls of their ancestors. Pitru Paksha is marked by the rituals of Shradh and a restricted lifestyle. It is believed that during this period the rituals of Shradh help the ancestors to attain moksha or salvation.

Pitru Paksha 2022: Important Dates

This year, the Pitru Paksha will commence on September 10, Saturday, and it will end on September 25, Sunday.

Timings:

The timings for the Kutup Muhurat, Rohina Muhurat and Aparahna Kaal for September 10 are as follows:

Kutup Muhurat: 11:53 AM to 12:43 PM

Rohina Muhurat: 12:43 to 1:33 PM

Aparahna Kaal: 1:33 PM to 4:03 PM

Rituals of Shradh

The rituals of Shradh or pind daan for the ancestors as per Hindu traditions can be performed on any day during this 15-day period. The Shradh period culminates on Mahalaya day, which will fall on September 25 this year. On Shradh day, the eldest member of the family takes bath and sports new clothes along with a ring that is made of Kush grass. Kush Grass is deemed as a representation of kindness and is also used to call upon the ancestors. Post this, a wooden table is covered with a white cloth and is kept facing towards the south. Then the table is covered with black sesame seeds and barley seeds, over which, the ancestor’s portrait is placed. After this, the ancestors are called upon and offered pind in the form of rice or wheat balls, which are made with honey, rice or wheat, goat’s milk, sugar and ghee. Following this, the offering of Tarpan, which is made by mixing water, flour, barley, kush and black sesame seeds is made. After the rituals of Shradh and Tarpan, food is offered to the poor people.

Significance

As per Hindu religion, it is believed that the souls of the ancestors reside in Pitrulok and they descend on earth during the Pitrupaksha. So, every year during this time, the deceased’s family members perform Shradh to pay homage to the ancestors. The rituals performed during the Pitru Paksha helps the departed souls to attain moksh or salvation.

