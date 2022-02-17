When is Ramakrishna Jayanti 2022? Date, Significance and Inspirational Quotes by the 19th Century Saint

Ramakrishna Paramahamsa was a Hindu mystic and religious leader of the 19th century hailing from Bengal. His followers refer to him as a divine incarnation and a prominent Hindu scholar. He was born on February 18, 1836, into a Brahmin family from Kamarpukur, Hooghly. His teachings were dedicated to Goddess Kali, and he later became the priest of Dakshnieswar Kali temple. Although Ramakrishna was born in February, his Jayanti this year will be observed on March 4.

>Here are some inspirational quotes by the mystic, which are prominent life lessons:

1. Only two kinds of people can attain self-knowledge: those who are not encumbered at all with learning, that is to say, whose minds are not over-crowded with thoughts borrowed from others; and those who, after studying all the scriptures and sciences, have come to realise that they know nothing.

2. The goal of human life is the realisation of the ‘ultimate reality’ which alone can give man supreme fulfilment and everlasting peace. This is the essence of all religions.

3. The ‘ultimate reality’ is one; but it is personal as well as impersonal, and is indicated by different names in different religions.

4. The ‘ultimate reality’ can be realised through various paths taught in world religions. All religions are true in so far as they lead to the same ultimate goal.

5. Purity of mind is an essential condition for the attainment of the ‘ultimate reality’; real purity is freedom from lust and greed. External observances are only of secondary importance.

6. Through spiritual practises, man can overcome his evil tendencies, and divine grace can redeem even the worst sinner. Therefore one should not brood over the past mistakes, but should develop a positive outlook on life by depending on God.

7. I see God walking in every human form. When I meet different people, I say to myself, “God in the form of the saint, God in the form of the sinner, God in the form of the righteous, God in the form of the unrighteous.

