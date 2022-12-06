When is The Best Time To Consume Probiotic Foods?

Probiotics are food products consisting of living microorganisms, such as yoghurt, cheese and pickles. They might not be essential for a healthy life, but they sure do improve an individual’s health by helping in balancing the friendly bacteria in the digestive system and treating diarrhoea. The correct timing of consuming these probiotics also matters a lot, which will eventually provide desired fitness to the body. According to Healthline, there are some factors that should be kept in mind while deciding the time of consuming probiotic foods.

Probiotic manufacturers have mixed opinions while commenting on the timing of consuming probiotic foods. Some are of the opinion that these should be consumed on an empty stomach, while others advise eating them with food. Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium-rich probiotic supplements are effective when taken up to 30 minutes before a meal. Lactobacillus is found in foods like Yoghurt, Sauerkraut (fermented cabbage dish), Kefir (combination of lactic acid bacteria and yeast) and others. Bifidobacterium is found in Whole grains, Apples, Berries and other sources.

Probiotic foods have a host of benefits to offer, making them the most-preferred foods for our modern-day lifestyle — where people are prone to health-related problems. Nutritionist Dr Uma Naidoo recently suggested, in an Instagram post, how probiotic foods can strengthen your gut and brain health. According to Dr Uma, there are a total of 100 trillion bacteria in an individual’s gut. She stated that these microorganisms need probiotic foods to survive. Dr Uma stated that garlic, bananas and oats are some of the good options for attaining prebiotics.

Apart from these, there are other advantages too which can prompt a person to include probiotic foods in their diet. Probiotic supplements have a positive impact on the central nervous system by regulating critical neurotransmitters.

According to Dr Uma, three food items — plain yoghurt, low-sugar Kombucha (a drink produced by fermenting sweet tea with a culture of yeast and bacteria) and Kimchi (a Korean dish of spicy pickled cabbage) should be included by every individual in their diet.

