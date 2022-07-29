When Is the International Day of Friendship? Read Here About History and Significance

A friend is someone you can always count on and trust. It is the purest form of human relationship that is tied by love and not by blood. International Day of Friendship is commemorated every year to appreciate our close ones who have been there for us through all ups and downs.

History

Friendship Day was originated by Joyce Hall, the founder of Hallmark Cards who proposed to celebrate it on 2nd August. However, friendship day in the United States swiftly lost its popularity as people realised that it was only a ploy to sell greeting cards. But the majority of Asian nations continue to observe Friendship Day.

On April 27, 2011, the United Nations General Assembly formally established International Friendship Day on July 30 to promote and encourage peace, happiness, and unity.

Date

Countries continue to commemorate the day on various dates and months. While International Day of Friendship is annually celebrated on July 30, countries including India, Bangladesh, and Malaysia observe the special day on the first Sunday of August. In Oberlin, Ohio, it is celebrated on 9 April, every year.

Significance

This day celebrates the strong bond of friendship that unites two or more people, regardless of their race, religion, or ethnicity. To mark this special day, the UN also encourages governments, international organizations and civil society groups to hold events, activities and initiatives to promote a dialogue among civilizations, solidarity and mutual understanding.

Theme

Sharing the human spirit through friendship is the theme for the International Day of Friendship this year. Friendship is a fundamental weapon for ensuring peace and prosperity among people. Furthermore, it also maintains social harmony between the societies.

