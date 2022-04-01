When is Ugadi 2022? Where it is Celebrated? History and Significance

Ugadi, also known as Yugadi, is a renowned South Indian festival mainly celebrated in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana to commemorate the beginning of a new year. The festival of Ugadi is celebrated on the first day of Chaitra month as per the Hindu calendar. This year, Ugadi falls on April 2, Saturday. Likewise, on the same day, Gudi Padwa, the traditional New year of Maharashtra is enjoyed by the Marathi and Konkani Hindus.

ALSO READ: Happy Ugadi 2022: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share in English and Telugu

Advertisement

On this glorious occasion, people traditionally decorate their house with mango leaves, garlands of flowers, prepare tasty foods, make vibrant rangoli and decorate them with floral designs in front of the door. Besides, they take a special oil bath to show their devotion to the gods and also wear new clothes.

History and Significance

The Ugadi term originated from Sanskrit, where the word ‘yuga’ means time and the word ‘adi’ denotes beginning. This means ‘the beginning of a new age’. It has been remarked as one of the prominent and historic Hindu festivals with some ancient texts and inscriptions recording important charitable donations to Hindu temples and community centres on this day.

According to the legends, this festival is named after Lord Brahma, said to be the creator of this universe on the day of Ugadi. Hence, this day also indicates the beginning of Satyajug. Not only that, but it also marks the beginning of Chaitra Navratri which leads up to Ram Navami, Lord Rama’s birthday.

Advertisement

Ugadi symbolises the beginning of spring and the arrival of mild summers. On the day of Ugadi, after offering prayer there is a ritual of consuming neem leaves. In some places, devotees even make a paste of neem leaves mixed with coriander seeds, tamarind and jaggery. It is believed that consuming the neem leaves will purify our blood and will also increase our immunity to fight diseases. Additionally, green chilli/pepper is eaten to control our anger.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.