When is World Obesity Day 2023? Date, Theme, History, Significance and Inspirational Quotes

WORLD OBESITY DAY 2023: March 4 is observed as World Obesity Day. The day highlights one of the biggest health crises faced by about 1 billion people across the planet, today. That number is expected to climb to 1.9 billion people, by 2035. Obesity in children is expected to jump by 100 per cent between 2020 and 2035. One in every four people may be obese by 2035. In this article, we take a look at the theme of World Obesity Day, this year, its history, significance, and share some inspirational quotes.

World Obesity Day 2023: Theme

The theme for World Obesity Day, this year, is ‘Changing Perspectives: Let’s Talk about Obesity.’ People don’t wish to talk much about obesity because of various stigmas. Patients fear being socially ostracised and ridiculed. Many harbour misconceptions about obesity, which leads to unkind behaviour. Further, obesity causes disability, leading to depression and impairment of the quality of life, in addition to raising costs of medical care.

The above factors may make obese patients and their families consider themselves a burden to society; discouraging them from speaking about it. The theme of ‘Changing Perspectives: Let’s Talk about Obesity,’ is designed to encourage people to speak about obesity, seek help and inspire others.

World Obesity Day: Significance

The goal of the World Obesity Day campaign is to encourage and support practical actions which enable obese patients in particular and people in general, to develop and maintain healthy body weight and reverse the obesity crisis affecting the globe.

World Obesity Day 2023: Quotes

“You cannot swim for new horizons until you have the courage to lose sight of the shore." ― William Faulkner “But I know, somehow, that only when it is dark enough can you see the stars." ― Martin Luther King, Jr. “Hope is a waking dream." ― Aristotle “In three words I can sum up everything I’ve learned about life: it goes on." ― Robert Frost

