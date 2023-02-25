Ear infections are a common childhood ailment, especially in toddlers. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, five out of six children will experience at least one ear infection by their third birthday. While ear infections can be painful and disruptive for both the child and parents, they are usually not serious and can be treated with proper care. However, if left untreated, ear infections can lead to complications and even long-term hearing loss. By understanding more about this common childhood condition, parents can better care for their little ones and ensure they grow up healthy and happy.

​Symptoms of ear infection in toddlers

Excessive crying and irritability is the commonest symptom in young babies and toddlers. “At times, children may pull ears due to pain. Cough, cold and fever precedes and may be present at the time of presentation. At times, they may have pus discharge or wet discharge from the ears," says Dr. Sujatha Thyagarajan, Clinical Lead Pediatrician and Pediatric intensivist, Aster RV Hospital, Bangalore.

Causes of the infection

Usually, symptoms manifest after an URTI (upper respiratory tract infection). “The most common causes of the infection are bottle-feeding and upper respiratory tract infections. This is due to adenoid hypertrophy, which is common in this age group as a result of allergies, viral infections, and sometimes swimming, among other things," says Dr Nitty Mathew, Senior Specialist - ENT, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore.

Majority of the times, it is due to viral infection, blocked nose and congestion of the nose and ears. Bacterial infection is a consequence of viral infection. At times, children may put foreign objects into ear which if they are unrecognised can lead to ear infection, with high fever and earache. At times, we see babies who feed when lying asleep having more tendency towards ear infection.

Treatment

We recommend good treatment of their nasal congestion through nasal drops and oral medicines for control of cough and cold with symptomatic treatment of fever and pain as a priority. “If the ear examination determines infection, we recommend a course of oral antibiotics for a week to 10 days. We generally avoid ear drops. If there is active discharge from the ear, aural toileting is suggested," adds Thyagarajan.

Treatment for the infection warrants medications like antibiotics, painkillers, and treating the cold. “The child should sleep with the affected ear up so as to reduce the pain and promote better healing," signs off Dr Mathew.

