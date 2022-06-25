When to Avoid Underarm Waxing

Following a beauty routine is a common thing. Generally, getting waxed is an important part of a woman’s beauty routine. This is a must for women who wear sleeveless. Waxing makes women feel comfortable and confident, the reason why most women get their underarms cleaned.

Waxing is an important part of self-care, but at times doing it can prove to be harmful. Today we will tell you under what circumstances it becomes necessary to avoid under-arms waxing.

Do not wax underarms when they are sweating and itching: It is better to avoid waxing if the underarms are itchy or sweating. In such a situation, waxing increases the problem of itching. Along with this, it may also result in bleeding.

Avoid waxing in pregnancy: During pregnancy, many hormonal changes take place in the body of a woman. On the other hand, the skin of the underarms is very delicate. Hence, waxing of the underarms not only causes more pain but there is also a possibility of swelling in the underarms. Therefore, it is better to adopt some other option instead of waxing after three months of pregnancy.

Take care of hair growth: Many times, we use razors. But the next time when you go for waxing the short hair does not come completely in the strip and the underarms are not cleaned. Therefore, keep in mind to get the waxing done when there is proper hair growth. Waxing should be avoided in ingrown hair.

Avoid during periods: Menstruation makes your skin extra sensitive. So to avoid problems like rashes or itching you can avoid those days and then get your waxing done.

Avoid underarm waxing when you are on special medication: If you are taking any kind of special medicines like hormonal medicines, birth control, antibiotics, or any other oral acne medicines, speak to your doctor first since all these medications can make your waxing more painful.

