Taking care of your skin and hair must be a part of your new years’ resolution this time too. But let’s be honest, it almost seems like an unrealistic dream with several environmental factors such as pollution, dynamic climate, and exposure to the sun making it impossible for the skin and hair to thrive. While we take care of it topically, we often forget to treat the same from within. This makes it extremely important for us to be watchful towards our nutrition intake and to ensure that our cells receive the proper nourishment that it requires.

Fret not, because Vitamin E can be your best buddy. Vitamin E has a multitude of benefits when it comes to skin, hair, and muscles due to its antioxidant properties as well as its ability to repair and restore cells from the inside. Including Vitamin E-rich foods and supplements such as Evion in our diet helps us improve our skin and hair health in several ways.

Dr. Sachin Pawar, the Head of Medical Affairs P&G Health shares why you must include the following Vitamin E sources in your diet:

Wheat Germ Oil

This by-product of wheat is an excellent source of Vitamin E which should be a part of your diet this year. This oil contains Omega 3 Fatty Acids and antioxidants that help with damaged skin. It boosts collagen production which further prevents the formation of wrinkles and delays the process of skin aging.

The presence of antioxidant properties in wheat germ oil help to prevent oxidative damage and reduces the risk of chronic diseases. Oxidative stress is caused in the body when there is an imbalance of free radicals and antioxidants which results in damaged cells and contributes to aging. Including wheat germ oil in your diet can help prevent this damage.

Almonds

Do you remember how your mother used to soak almonds overnight for you and told you that it helped with memory? Well, a handful of almonds can work wonders for us as it is rich in magnesium, vitamin E, iron and is a good source of fiber for our body. This cholesterol-free dry fruit contains essential vitamins and minerals that keep several health risks at bay.

Studies conducted in the past suggest that the consumption of almonds results in several health benefits such as modulation of glucose levels, prevention of chronic illnesses, and obesity, and can also reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases. Having almonds on the go will keep your recommended vitamin E dietary intake in check.

Sunflower seeds

Sounds surprising, right? Well, you will be amazed to know the health benefits of sunflower seeds. It contains all the necessary nutrients which helps to boost our immune system and reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases and prevent high blood pressure.

When added to your oatmeal or salad, roasted sunflower seeds can help to reduce inflammation as the presence of certain plant compounds along with Vitamin E aids towards lower levels of inflammation.

Spinach

This green leafy vegetable contains potassium, iron, vitamins E, C, and magnesium which makes it a super food. Irrespective of how it is prepared in the kitchen, spinach helps in promoting healthy skin and improves vision.

Spinach helps in preventing oxidative damage in the body cells. Only half a cup of spinach can add up to 13% of your daily recommended value for Vitamin E consumption.

Peanuts

You have been eating peanuts all this while without being aware of their nutritional benefits. Peanuts are a great source of vitamin E. It contains all the vitamins and minerals required for the body. It can be consumed in its organic form like groundnuts or even as peanut butter. But remember, consuming it in its raw form without sugar or preservatives is best for your health.

While it can be challenging to get the ideal daily recommended vitamins and other nutrients from our diet alone, we can opt for supplements to fill these nutritional gaps in our diet. “For instance, inculcating the consumption of Vitamin E supplements like Evion can be beneficial for our skin, hair, and cells. It promotes healthy cell growth by repairing damaged cells and reducing oxidative stress which helps to preserve the youthfulness of skin and hair," adds Dr Pawar.

Say hello to healthy skin, hair, and muscles by including these Vitamin E-rich foods in your diet!

