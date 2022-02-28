Whistling or Loud Buzz in Ears? It's Tinnitus. Here's How You Treat it at Home

We often experience a feeling akin to whistling or a loud buzz in one or both ears. It’s called tinnitus, something most people have experienced in their lives. If it happens only occasionally, then there’s no cause for concern, but if it is persistent, consult an ENT specialist.

This problem affects around 15 to 20% of people, especially adults. According to a report published in MayoClinic, tinnitus can be caused by age-related hearing loss, an overload of earwax, head or neck injury, or the side effect of taking a particular medication. Proper treatment can help you get rid of this problem.

This issue is mostly found in men, caused by factors such as listening to music with earphones at a consistent loud volume or working in places where your ears are subjected to loud noise at all times. As age increases, various nerve fibres in the ears do not work properly, affecting the ability to hear and causing tinnitus.

Advertisement

Apart from excessive alcohol and smoking, obesity, high blood pressure, cardiovascular disease, high blood pressure, or arthritis may also increase the risk of Tinnitus.

If you are a musician, wear noise protection in the ears.

Regular exercise, maintaining a healthy diet, keeping blood vessels healthy, reducing obesity and reducing blood vessel disorders etc. can go a long way in helping prevent tinnitus.

If you consume too much alcohol, nicotine, caffeinated beverages, or sugary foods, you should leave these habits as soon as possible. These habits affect the blood flow in the ears, which increases tinnitus.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.