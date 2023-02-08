White Lehenga To Kanjeevaram Saree, What Pooja Hegde Wore To Her Brother's Wedding

While we have officially entered the wedding season, Bollywood fashionista Pooja Hegde seems to be on a mission of serving some dreamy ethnic looks. The actress, who recently attended her brother Rishabh Hegde’s “Mangalorean" wedding, was truly a spotlight stealer in her perfect fashion guide for all the bride-to-be. Pooja Hegde’s social media timeline holds a testament to how stunningly the actress channels her inner versatility when it comes to dressing best in the room.

Therefore, Pooja Hegde treated her fans with back-to-back looks that she chose for herself during different wedding ceremonies of her brother. From traditional Kanjeevaram saree to sequined lehenga, Pooja in her ethnic wear is honestly worth bookmarking. So without further ado let’s dive deep into Pooja’s voguish picks that are simply a steal deal this wedding season.

Beginning with Pooja’s “Wedding fever," the actress appeared like a vision to sore eyes in a Kanjeevaram silk saree for her brother’s big day. Shining bright like a diamond, Pooja’s orange glitzy saree featured broad gold borders, tassel adorned pallu, with intricate brocade design. Teaming the six yards with a silk blouse, featuring backless detail, Pooja perfectly flaunted her envious collarbones in the scoop neckline. The gold sequin blouse featured thread embroidery and patti borders. Draping the silk saree traditionally with pleated pallu style, Pooja Hegde accessorised it all with gold and emerald heavy jewellery.

For her brother’s “sundowner haldi ceremony," she opted elegant ivory white lehenga. The sleeveless lehenga featured subtle embellishments making her look gorgeous in its flowy silhouette. Pairing her lehenga with a stylish blouse featuring a plunging V-neckline, Pooja flaunted her chic see-through dupatta. The actress accessorised it all with a choker neckpiece and diamond earrings. Keeping it subtle, apart from carrying her favourite nude makeup look, Pooja opted for two bangles and styled her hair in messy braids.

Well, as per Pooja Hegde, her brother’s Sangeet ceremony was all about “shimmer and shine". Therefore vibing with the evening the Radhe Shyam actress chose a sizzling purple sequined lehenga set. Making the sangeet night a gleaming affair, she ditched the traditional style and went for a modern ensemble. Her look featured a bralette with a halter-style plunging V neckline and asymmetric midriff-baring hem. The heavy sequined sartorial pick featured scalloped borders. She amusingly paired it all with a matching A-line skirt with the floor-grazing hem.

