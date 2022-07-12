WHO Says New Omicron Sub-Variant Detected in India; Look Out For The Symptoms

Covid-19 is far from over and it’s not safe to let our guard down any time soon. As per the World Health Organization, a new sub-lineage BA.2.75 of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus has been detected in several countries including India. On July 6, 2022, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the organization is following the development.

Omicron is a highly transmissible variant of Covid-19 and its sub-variants BA.4 and BA.5 were found prevalent in Europe and America. But a sub-lineage of BA.2.75 has been detected in India.

The monsoon is here, and with the change in the weather, cases of common cold/flu have also increased. Flu-induced sore throat is also quite common in this weather condition, which is followed by fever, runny nose and cough. These symptoms are quite similar to Covid-19-induced sore throat too. Thus, it becomes important for us to differentiate.

Advertisement

Although no report of distinct symptoms has been released so far, experts say that the Covid-19-induced sore throat causes scratchiness, pain, and dryness. The symptoms are generally mild and it lasts no more than 5 days. Elderly people and patients with comorbidities should be extra careful and should consult a doctor immediately. Covid-19 is highly transmissible and takes more time to recover. At times, the sore throat is followed by other symptoms like loss of smell or taste, chills, fatigue, congestion, diarrhea, body aches, vomiting, and nausea.

As per the official data by Health Ministry, India recorded 13,615 new cases of Covid-19, along with 20 deaths in the past 24 hours. The country also saw a total of 13,265 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate to around 98.50 per cent.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.