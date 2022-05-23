Whole Wheat to Whole Grain, Bread That Help You in Weight Loss

We have all eaten white bread for breakfast, right? We have also heard that white bread is not that healthy for our health. And while the ones trying to lose weight should avoid eating it, many believe that eating it regularly may also lead to weight gain.

They further believe that the amount of calories in bread is high. But it’s not true at all. However, some bread is not only good for health but also reduces weight. You must consume them for breakfast.

1. Whole wheat bread: According to a news article published in TOI, whole wheat bread is also known as brown bread. This bread is prepared from wheat and is healthier than white bread, which is made with maida. Whole wheat bread contains more nutrients. It helps in weight loss.

Whole wheat bread is good for our hearts. It reduces the risk of type-2 diabetes. Since bran, and germ are all present in this bread, it is healthier than white or all-purpose bread. Whole wheat bread is also high in fibre, which makes the stomach feel full for a long time, saving you from overeating. It also contains more vitamins and minerals.

2. Whole grain bread: Whole grain bread is made entirely of whole grains, packed with even more nutrients. It has a low glycemic index. Whole grain bread includes rye, barley, oats, quinoa, millet etc. Bread made from these grains is not only tasty, and healthy, but also rich in vitamins, fibre, protein, minerals etc.

If you eat white bread, skip it and eat whole grain bread, because it is a better option for weight loss. The amount of fibre in this type of bread is very high, which also keeps the stomach healthy. It also reduces the risk of getting cardiovascular disease.

3. Yeast Bread: This bread is prepared traditionally. It is made by slowly fermenting water and flour. The fermentation process breaks down some of the starch presents in the flour, which lowers the glycemic index of bread. The consumption of this bread increases good bacteria in the intestine, keeps the digestive system healthy and reduces inflammation and allergies.

4. Sprouted bread: There is no flour in this bread. It is made after sprouting several types of grains, beans, and seeds in water. They are then mixed in flour and baked like bread. This lowers the glycemic index present in the bread. Due to this, sprouted bread does not allow the blood sugar level to rise as fast as compared to products made from other grains.

If you consume all this bread regularly in the right quantity, then apart from reducing weight, you can also keep diabetes under control.

