Why a Banana Should Be Your Morning Bite Instead of Coffee

Does it really important what you eat or drink just after you get up in the morning? The majority of dietitians and health professionals agree that your first meal should provide you with enough energy to get through the day.

According to studies, eating a meal that is high in fats and proteins lowers harmful cholesterol levels in the body and prevents unneeded sweet cravings.

However, whether you start your day with tea or coffee, nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar offers healthier alternatives. She has worked with celebs like Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Kangana Ranaut. She suggests starting your day with a banana, soaked almonds, or soaking raisins rather than tea or coffee in her most recent Instagram post. She outlined the advantages of this below.

“Start your day with a banana if you have constipation, digestion issues, gas, bloating, poor energy, post-meal cravings, or any of the other symptoms listed above. Eat a local or seasonal fruit instead of a banana if you can’t or don’t like bananas “In the post, she says.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Celebrity Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar Offers 5 Tips for Healthy Travel This Festive Season

Bananas, how? She stated in the caption, “All individuals with digestive problems or post-meal sugar cravings should eat bananas. Purchase local, fresh produce. Buy at least twice or three times every week, and instead of bringing things home in plastic bags, use cloth bags " she wrote.

Depending on your health situation, soaked raisins may be an additional choice. “If you rate yourself as having horrible PMS or having little energy throughout the day, consume 6-7 raisins that have been soaked. approximately 10 days before (your) menstruation, add 1-2 kesar strands “she wrote.

Diwekar added that black raisins, not brown raisins, should be used as a starting point. If black raisins aren’t available, brown raisins can also be used as a substitute. Low haemoglobin, breast discomfort, indigestion, irritability, mood swings, and PCOD (Polycystic Ovarian Disease) issues are some other conditions that can be treated with soaking raisins.

Advertisement

Almonds that have been soaked are the third alternative to the usual hot beverages to consume in the morning.

ALSO READ: Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar Suggests Three Mistakes to Avoid in Your Weight Loss Journey

“If you have insulin resistance, diabetes, PCOD, low fertility, or poor sleep, take 4-5 soaked and peeled badam. Choose the mamra or the regional badam variety; it contains more nutrients. 10 days prior to periods, switch to 6-7 raisins and 1-2 strands of kesar (saffron) for PCOD “Diwekar says.

Advertisement

Diweakr offered these additional tips to go along with your morning routine:

After this meal, you’re free to consume chai (tea) or coffee for 10-15 minutes.

Have this meal after drinking a glass of water (and just water).

Eat this right after after waking up or after taking the thyroid medication.

After this meal, you can exercise, practise yoga, etc. for 15-20 minutes.

You can have breakfast within an hour of this meal if you aren’t exercising.

The water that you soaked the raisins in is safe to drink.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here