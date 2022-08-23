Why and How Your Divorce Affects Your Kids The Most

It needs to be acknowledged that failed marriages are a reality. While divorce was still considered a taboo a few decades ago, times have changed and divorce rates have gone up as more people have realised that it is better to stay separate than suffer in a toxic marriage. While the psychological effects of a divorce take time to get subdued, it is an entirely different issue when you have children.

Children become the worst sufferers when their parents go through a divorce as they are subjected to an array of emotions, difficult choices and trauma. The couple’s time is often taken up by the emotional rollercoaster and challenges of working out the paperwork, leaving the child, in a sense, in neglect.

Coming to terms with the idea that their parents no longer love one another, are not going to be married to each other, and are not going to stay together is tremendously upsetting and upsetting for a child (at any age). These are how they may respond

Aggressive Behavior

A child’s conduct significantly alters when he discovers that he must live with one of his parents. It is often seen that these kids accuse their parents of the situation and strive to break their bond with both, which leads to their hostile behaviour.

Cynical towards life

A child who has to see their parents separate may invariably turn out to have a negative notion about love and marriage. There may be resentment towards emotions like love, kindness and compassion and the child may turn out to be cynical.

Disinterest in hobbies and merriment

A child who has been negatively affected by his parent’s divorce progressively quits doing the things he formerly enjoyed. He wants to lose himself in his phone, TV, or computer and engages in those activities because he feels cut off from the outside world.

Self-harm or substance abuse

In worst-case scenarios, the child may indulge in self-harm or intoxication to find respite from the trauma.

