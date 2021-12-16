Why Are Antioxidants Key To Healthy Skin?

One of the hardest-working skincare ingredients out there, antioxidants pack more benefits than you think. Skin experts and dermatologists deem antioxidants a must inclusion in everyone’s skincare regimen. Known to be potent superstars for the skin, they focus on the numero uno skin aging culprit - free radicals.

While many people are aware that antioxidants can do a world of good for your skin, not everyone is familiar with how it works. They promote an even complexion and help the skin to be overall fresh and healthy. They assist with hydration and inflammation, fix fine lines and protect and control free radical damage. Antioxidants also help prevent sun damage and correct signs of age.

In an Instagram post, cosmetologist Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta explains that antioxidants are key for healthy skin. “Antioxidants like vitamin C can also help stimulate collagen production," she wrote in the post.

The skin expert lists follows as some of the key benefits of using antioxidants in skincare:

Helps in skin repairing

Provides protection

Fights free radicals

Helps produce more collagen

Few of the most popular antioxidants out there in the market are vitamin C (the best skin firmer), niacinamide (enhances skin texture), resveratrol (impressive anti-aging abilities), vitamin E (accelerates healing process in skin) and retinol (vitamin A) (promotes collagen production, skin renewal and repair).

The dermatologist also shared a ‘quick and effective’ weekday skincare routine she swears by for a busy morning.

It includes:

Gentle face wash

Antioxidant-rich serum

Creamy moisturiser

Under-eye cream

Broad-spectrum SPF

In her go-to weekend skincare routine, Dr. Geetika adds rejuvenating face tool, hydrating facial mist and nourishing facial oil.

