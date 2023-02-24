In recent years, the skincare industry has seen a significant increase in the number of men adopting skincare routines. Traditionally, skincare has been marketed towards women, but with changing societal attitudes towards grooming, more men are now investing time and money in skincare products. The rise of social media and the increased importance placed on personal appearance is slightly responsible for this. The benefits of adopting a skincare routine for men are similar to what women experience, that includes improving skin health, boosting self-confidence, and promoting self-care.

“Men are increasingly recognizing the importance of taking care of their skin and are focusing more on skincare as they are exposed to various pollutants and toxins every day, and much like women, it’s important for them to keep their skin healthy and hydrated," feels Dr Pallavi Chandna Rohatgi, Consultant - Dermatologist, Laser and Aesthetic Physician, Dermatology, Max Multi Speciality Centre, Panchsheel Park.

Advertisement

Aren’t we just delighted to see more men embracing the importance of a proper skincare routine and indulge in personal grooming. “In the past, there was a stigma attached to taking care of oneself, but this perception is rapidly changing. We believe that taking care of oneself is an essential part of personal hygiene. We have been vocal advocates for men’s skincare, and it is great to see that more men are now treating themselves to these basic necessities, providing a sense of mental wellbeing and self-worth," says Ankit Daga, Head of Business Development, McNROE Consumer Products.

“Greater acceptance of men’s skincare and haircare routines is likely to continue as more men recognize the importance of taking care of themselves, and as we continue to develop new and innovative grooming products for men. We believe that this trend is here to stay and we can anticipate some fresh offerings in the coming years," adds Daga.

The CTM routine - Cleansing, Toning, and Moisturizing - that has been a staple in women’s skin care is equally essential for men too. Additionally, applying sunscreen, lip balm, and keeping their beard clean are other important aspects of a good skin care routine.

Also Read: Sunscreen Over Makeup, Indoors And Once Every Two Hours: Excessive Or Necessary?

Advertisement

However, it’s not just about the products you use, but also the way you use them. “Shaving, for instance, is a common routine for most men, but there are several mistakes that they may be making, such as shaving against the grain or using old razor blades. Men need to choose their razors correctly, be gentle while shaving and moisturize after hair removal. By embracing these tips and tricks, men can have healthy and glowing skin, just like women," adds Dr Rohatgi.

Advertisement

Dr DM Mahajan, senior consultant, Dermatology, Indraprastha Apollo hospitals shares reasons why a man should pile up on skincare staples:

Sun protection: Men are becoming aware of how exposure to the sun can damage their skin and cause premature ageing and skin cancer. Using sunscreen as part of their skincare routines can help shield their skin from UV light damage.

Protection against pollution: Cleansing and moisturising routines for the skin helps remove pollutants and toxins that can build up on the skin and cause irritation, inflammation, and premature ageing.

Acne Prevention: Males are more susceptible to acne than women because of their bigger pores and higher levels of oil production. Acne outbreaks and acne scarring can be avoided with skincare regimens that include thorough washing and exfoliation.

Anti-aging: Anti-aging skincare regimens that include retinoids, vitamin C, and antioxidants can help lessen the appearance of age spots, fine lines, and wrinkles.

Skincare regimens maintain the skin moisturised, balanced, and protected, which helps to improve both its general health and look. This may result in a complexion that is clearer, brighter, and healthier-looking.

Men are adopting skincare practices for reasons related to their general health, including sun protection, pollution protection, acne prevention, anti-ageing, and skin health. Men can protect themselves from the negative impacts of the environment and obtain a healthier, more youthful appearance by taking care of their skin.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here