Why Black Sesame Seeds are a Must For You in Winter

There are innumerable ways to keep your body warm during winter. We do everything — from lighting a bonfire to sipping a cup of hot coffee — to warm ourselves up. At the same time, many dieticians also recommend eating black sesame seeds during the winter season. Sesame is extremely rich in calcium, protein, magnesium, manganese, copper, and fibre. Below are some of the greatest benefits of consuming black sesame.

>It removes weakness from the body

Some people start feeling weak and tired very quickly due to the lack of nutrients. In such a situation, the consumption of black sesame will fulfil the need for protein in the body and you become more energetic than before.

>It strengthens the bones

Black sesame has calcium in abundance, which works to strengthen bones to a great extent. By including sesame in your diet, you can get rid of knee and joint pain as well.

>Get rid of piles

Black sesame is extremely helpful in fighting diseases such as piles. It is possible to get rid of piles by consuming black sesame mixed with cold water every day.

>Teeth are made strong by consuming sesame seeds

Chewing black sesame every morning can make your teeth strong. Eating black sesame also gets rid of a lot of other problems related to the mouth and teeth.

>Black sesame can keep the heart healthy

During winter, the risk of heart-related problems increases because the flow of blood reduces greatly during winter. Apart from giving warmth to the body, black sesame also maintains the circulation of blood throughout the body. Besides, massaging the body with black sesame skin makes the skin glow.

>Black sesame provides relief from stress

Nutrients present in black sesame can prove to be extremely effective in stress reduction. One can also calm the mind down by eating black sesame.

(The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

