It is essential to consider all aspects of your health when choosing a healthcare plan. Your physical and mental well-being depends on the quality of healthcare we receive. Holistic healthcare plans look at all aspects of health, including dental, eye, and skin care. The benefits of including these services in your healthcare plan are numerous. Unfortunately, they are often overlooked in traditional healthcare plans.

What is Holistic Healthcare?

Holistic healthcare is the practice of integrating various aspects of a person’s health into one’s healthcare plan. In holistic healthcare, doctors and medical professionals treat the patient’s medical issues, as well as their emotional and/or social ones. You receive more comprehensive care because of the various aspects it covers.

Holistic approaches to healthcare are becoming more common. Post-pandemic, people have become more interested in health, wellness, and preventative care. According to surveys, 94% of Indians are worried about their family’s health. In response, the healthcare industry is expanding its scope of coverage to meet this growing demand.

One of the main benefits of dental, eye, and skin care being a part of your healthcare plan is that they can drastically improve your overall quality of life. Having problems with your teeth, eyes, or skin can negatively impact your ability to function at work and in other aspects of life. Research suggests oral and dental health is a predictor of one’s overall health. Incorporating a holistic approach can help detect illnesses early and lower your risk of developing these more serious conditions.

Importance of Dental Care

Dental problems can result in serious physical and emotional problems. Dental diseases can lead to tooth loss, complications during surgeries, jaw pain, and poor appetite. In some cases, dental diseases can even lead to psychological disorders. Certain dental diseases can also result in serious infections, such as periodontal disease. This condition is characterized by inflammation and redness of the tissue that surrounds your teeth. Increased periodontal disease has been linked to increased risk of Type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and certain types of cancer.

Importance of Eye Care

Having healthy eyes will not only improve your vision, it can also prevent premature eye diseases and conditions. The World Health Organisation (WHO) reports that cataracts are the leading cause of blindness among the elderly. Cataracts are a clouding of the lens in the eye. This causes dimness and can result in a loss of peripheral vision. The condition can be prevented by wearing correct glasses or goggles and getting regular eye care.

Importance of Skin Care

There are many benefits to including skin care in your healthcare plan. The presence of healthy skin will prevent you from developing common skin diseases, such as acne, eczema, and psoriasis. Good skin also provides a barrier against harmful environmental elements, such as harmful UV rays, dirt, bacteria, and viruses.

Having healthy skin also impacts overall wellness and mental health. Skin disorders have been associated with increased rates of depression, anxiety, and reduced quality of life.

How to find the best holistic healthcare provider?

In the past few years, the healthcare industry has expanded with new entrants bringing consumer-focused competitive alternatives to traditional healthcare plans. They have challenged industry norms by making healthcare affordable, hassle free, and accessible to all. For example, Kenko Health offer plans that cover OPD and also provide discounts on medicines prescribed by dentists, psychiatrists, dermatologists, and more.

It has never been easier to access information and make an informed decision on which healthcare plan and provider would be right for you. Assess your healthcare needs based on your pre-existing conditions, your family and dependents and your budget. What is important for you today and in the long run will be crucial elements to consider.

Holistic healthcare plans are evidently going to grow in popularity. All fingers point to the demand for them rising in the coming years. How the health sector adapts to this shift in approach will be something to look out for? In recent years, new entrants into the market have offered consumer-focused solutions to compete with health insurance giants. In doing so they have piqued the interests of the younger generation that understands the need for health care cover yet, want more flexibility and control over their options and coverage.

