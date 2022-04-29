Why do Employees Often Feel Unhappy With Their Jobs? Know Reason and Ways to Build a Healthy Work Environment

The world has finally started to talk about mental health and its importance for healthy living. Addressing the taboo around mental health in various sects of society is really necessary to build a healthy environment and a happy world. It becomes highly crucial to address the mental health issues at offices. If we look around or talk to people, then many might be bitter about the culture they are living in and it can be due to various reasons. Before we address the psychological issues of the employees, we must understand what is causing them harm. Let’s see the reasons and the ways one can bring change to the workplace for the better well-being of the employees.

What makes a dig at the mental health of employees?

Workload

Loading employees with excessive work puts a lot of stress and pressure on them which in turn makes them prone to anxiety and restlessness.

Low Pay

Many employees often suffer the issue of a low pay scale. This leaves them disappointed and depressed.

Office Politics

There are many workplaces where people try to bring others down to shine the brightest. While many plays along wisely to survive, others think a lot and get prone to mental illnesses.

Diminished Boundaries

Many people like to keep their personal and professional life away from each other. It gives them peace. However, sometimes bosses and colleagues try to poke a nose into the personal life of the employees. This makes them anxious and stressed.

How to build a healthy environment?

It is the responsibility of the employees as well as employers to ensure a healthy and positive work environment. One must keep the following things in mind;

Employers should open communication channels to address employee issues. They should also make sure to keep the conversation undisclosed to attain the trust of the employee. Employees must know to say ‘NO’ when they are overworked. Taking a step for yourself is only good for you. Employers must keep up with the industry standards to pay their employees as per their work capacity. Timely increments are important to keep them motivated. Conduct weekly team activities which will make colleagues bond with each other so that the gap should be filled.

