Why do Men Resist Talking About Their Mental Health Issues?

Every year, the world commemorates International Men’s Health Week in the month of June. This day marks the opportunity to raise awareness around the overall health and well-being of men and boys across the globe. Men have generally been less vocal about their mental health difficulties. This is likely due to a number of factors, including shame and persisting “the strong guy" image in society. Here are more reasons why men shy away from talking about their mental stability.

Work-Related Problems

According to Men’s Health Forum, every year, 1,91,000 men report stress, depression or anxiety caused or made worse by work culture. Men who have no time for their personal life also deal with mental health issues.

Financial Stress

One of the biggest causes of mental health issues among men can be financial stress. The stress can be salary-related, paying bills, buying stuff for your family, taking your kids for an outing or not having even sufficient money for your basic requirements. Men don’t usually talk about their financial problems as they often feel responsible for their families.

Men feel they can handle their problems

Men keep avoiding the fact that maybe their problem is way too big for them to deal with alone. Looking for independent advice is critical and will help them see their issues in a new light. Talking to someone they trust like a friend, a co-worker or their family members thereby can minimise the time required for change and the betterment of their mental health

This year, the theme for Men’s Health Week was announced by Western Sydney University as “Building Healthy Environments for Men and Boys". It aims at providing a better environment for men across the globe.

