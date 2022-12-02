Why Do We Celebrate World Computer Literacy Day? Theme, History, and Significance

WORLD COMPUTER LITERACY DAY 2022: The growth of computer technology is a hallmark of the 21st century. Greater knowledge about the use of these machines can empower people to make their lives easier. Nations across the globe mark World Computer Literacy Day every year to generate awareness about the benefits of using computers and to encourage digital literacy. The day, which has been observed on December 2 each year since 2001, promotes technological skills amongst groups that have traditionally had limited access to computers, especially children and women.

World Computer Literacy Day: History

Advertisement

The concept of celebrating the day spawned from the efforts of the leading Indian computer company NIIT. This global talent development corporation celebrated the first World Computer Literacy Day on December 2, 2001– the 20th anniversary of the company. This year will mark the 22nd anniversary of the day.

NIIT decided to mark World Computer Literacy Day based on their observation that the world over, the number of computer users was largely men. Women and children had a rather small percentage of connections with personal computers and other similar technologies.

The firm established the day with the goal of generating technological literacy amongst underserved groups, too.

World Computer Literacy Day 2022: Significance

Advertisement

There is a vast digital divide in place in the world today. As of 2021, half of the world’s population was still not online. The real-world impact of lack of access to computers, the internet, and other similar technologies was starkly highlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic. In a rapidly digitizing world, it is imperative to address the digital divide and promote computer and digital literacy.

On World Computer Literacy Day, activities and campaigns are organised worldwide to encourage greater understanding and knowledge of computers.

World Computer Literacy Day 2022: Theme

Every year, the day is marked with a focus on different themes. The theme for World Computer Literacy Day 2021 was “Literacy for human-centered recovery: Narrowing the digital divide." However, this year’s theme has not been disclosed yet.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here