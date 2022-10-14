Why Do We Celebrate World Egg Day on Second Friday of October? History, Theme and Significance

WORLD EGG DAY 2022: This year, World Egg Day will be observed on October 14. It was originally observed in October 1996 in Vienna to promote awareness about the great nutritional worth of eggs. Eggs are a popular breakfast item in many regions of the world. This simple food item has always been a go-to source of great nutrition for households all across the world. This day is celebrated to focus on the global issue of malnutrition, and how the consumption of eggs could prove to be a solution to the issue.

World Egg Day 2022: History

Advertisement

It all began in 1996 when the International Egg Commission (IEC) decided to dedicate a day to the benefits and significance of eggs in transforming people’s lives all around the world. The second Friday of October was chosen as World Egg Day at a meeting in Vienna, Austria. Since then, the day is commemorated annually on the second Friday of October all around the world.

World Egg Day 2022: Theme

Every year, the International Egg Commission chooses a theme for World Egg Day. The theme conveys the campaign’s main message. Annual events are held by several organizations, groups, and individuals. The theme for World Egg Day 2022 is “Egg for a Better Life".

World Egg Day 2022: Significance

Eggs are packed with proteins and they play an important role in brain and muscle development, illness prevention, and overall wellness. The variety of nutritional benefits and ease of availability make them a frequent element of people’s daily diets. As a result, World Egg Day is an excellent opportunity to increase awareness about eggs and their health advantages.

World Egg Day 2022: Activities

On World Egg Day, people take part in a number of activities. These events are designed to increase awareness about the significance of the egg. Some common observances on this day include: People create unique or traditional egg dishes for their family and friends. Raising awareness and teaching others about the nutritional benefits of eggs. Other activities include egg-themed games, painting, eggshell decoration, and so forth. Taking egg-related online quizzes and spreading awareness about World Egg Day on social media.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here