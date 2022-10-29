Why do we Celebrate World Stroke Day? Theme, History and Significance

WORLD STROKE DAY 2022: The World Stroke Organization (WSO) commemorates World Stroke Day on October 29. The day focuses to raise awareness about stroke, its prevention, and the importance of timely treatment. A stroke is a medical condition that occurs when the blood supply to the brain is cut off, either partially or completely. This results in temporary or permanent damage to the brain cells.

The impact of it can be debilitating, in the worst-case scenario, strokes can be fatal. WSO aims to raise awareness about how stroke can be prevented. Every year they mark the day with a campaign around the same message.

Read on to find out all about World Stroke Day 2022:

World Stroke Day 2022: Theme

This year’s theme for World Stroke Day is “Precious Time". According to the World Stroke Organization’s official website, this is in line with their 2021 theme. Their campaign is focused on raising awareness about the signs of stroke and how minutes can save lives. They will raise awareness about why access to quality stroke treatment is vital.

World Stroke Day: History

World Stroke Day came into existence in 2006, the same year WSO was formed by merging the International Stroke Society (ISS) and the World Stroke Federation (WSF).

World Stroke Day: Significance

World Stroke Day is commemorated to raise awareness about strokes and their treatment. This is a medical emergency that can prove to be dangerous, even fatal if not prevented or left untreated. Minutes matter in getting the right treatment. Any delay can have catastrophic results that can alter a person’s entire life. The day is marked to help individuals around the world understand stroke better and how it can be prevented.

It is also a reminder to start living a healthier life. The devastating effects of strokes can be prevented by leading a healthy lifestyle. World Stroke Day aims to raise that awareness and asks individuals to pledge to live healthier life to the fullest.

