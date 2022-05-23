Why Do We Celebrate World Turtle Day? History, Significance, Celebration and Quotes

WORLD TURTLE DAY 2022: The world celebrates World Turtle Day on May 23. The goal of this day is to spread information about these animals and encourage people to work to protect them.

The History of World Turtle Day

The American Tortoise Rescue (ATR) came up with World Turtle Day in 1990. It is a non-profit organisation that rescues and rehabilitates all tortoise and turtle species. The day was made so that people could celebrate turtles and also take part in programmes to protect turtles and tortoises.

The Significance of World Turtle Day

Turtles are one of the world’s oldest reptile groups, dating back much further than snakes, crocodiles, and alligators. These organisms predate dinosaurs, having evolved 250 million years earlier. Apparently, there are 300 kinds of turtles in the world, with 129 of them being endangered. That is the reason why World Turtle Day is celebrated internationally. People are reminded on this day how important it is to help turtles live and grow in their natural habitat.

Individuals and groups host numerous turtle protection events and activities. Many seminars are also conducted in schools to make sure students know about this day.

Quotes to share on World Turtle Day 2022

“We live in a culture full of hares, but the tortoise always wins."

“Nature is slow but sure; she works no faster than need be; she is the tortoise that wins the race by her perseverance."

“Remember, slow and steady wins the race."

“Take a walk with a turtle. And behold the world in pause."

“Try to be like the turtle at ease in your own shell."

