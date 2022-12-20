Christmas 2022: Why Do We Have Christmas Trees? History Behind This Holiday Tradition

MERRY CHRISTMAS 2022: Believe it or not, Christmas trees have not been a part of the Christian holiday since its beginning. The evergreen tree laden with lights and ornaments as we know them now actually started around the late 1400s into the 1500s. Before Christmas, these Evergreen trees were traditionally used to celebrate winter festivals for thousands of years.

Pre-Christian or Pagans used them to decorate their homes during the winter solstice. The Romans are also said to use Fir Trees to decorate their temples at the Saturnalia festival. However, none of it comes close to the present-day Christmas Trees.

The Debate Of Origins

While some people claim, the first documented use of a Christmas tree was found in Estonia or in Latvia. Others state that the modern Christmas tree originated in Germany. The former claim that Christmas trees were put up by the ‘Brotherhood of Blackheads’. The latter claim that Germans set up a paradise tree in their homes on December 24.

Whichever debate is to be believed, it is safe to say that the Christmas tree originated in Northern Europe. These early Christmas trees were cherry or hawthorn plants, or a branch of the plant, that were put into pots and kept indoors with the hope of blooming at Christmas time.

For those who could not afford a real plant, people made pyramids of wood and decorated it to look like a tree. It might have been meant to be like Paradise Trees. Other times, especially in some parts of Germany and Poland, and some Slavic countries, branches of fir trees were hung from the ceiling.

Made of brush bristles, artificial Christmas trees were developed in the United States in the 1930s. They later gained popularity and saw mass production in the 1950s and 1960s.

Christmas Ornaments

Some of the most common ornaments seen on Christmas trees include, the traditional Ball Ornaments called Baubles, made by Hans Greiner during the 1800s, the Christmas Star. Another German production, the candy cane, originated around 1670. One more is the late 19th-century ornament called the Christmas Pickle.

