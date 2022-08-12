Why do we Observe World Elephant Day? History, Significance and Interesting Facts

World Elephant Day is observed every year on August 12 with the goal of recognising their importance in our ecosystem. This day emphasises on raising awareness of the dangers that elephants encounter in their lives. Poaching, habitat loss, and mistreatment in captivity are some of the common threats that these animals usually come across. It is crucial for people to understand how important they are to the ecosystem and do everything in their power to safeguard them.

World Elephant Day: History

This day was first observed in the year 2012 by two Canadian filmmakers Patricia Sims and Michael Clark along with the Thailand-based Elephant Reintroduction Foundation. And ever since 2012, Patricia Sims has taken the lead on World Elephant Day. She has an organisation called the World Elephant Society. Her organisation has managed to create awareness about the threats faced by the elephants and the necessity to protect them on an international level.

World Elephant Day: Significance

Elephants are crucial as they help in maintaining the ecosystems for other species. The loss of elephants can be detrimental to the environment as it can facilitate the weakening of the structure of nature.

Commemorating this day raises awareness about the potential threats faced by the elephants. According to National Geographic, the elephant population has declined by an estimated 50 per cent over the past 75 years. As per the reports, there are an estimated 20,000 to 40,000 Asian elephants left.

World Elephant Day: Facts

­Elephants are the largest mammals on earth. Elephants pick up objects and greet other elephants with the help of their trunk. Their skin is 2.5cm thick in most places, and they often take mud baths to protect their skin. Elephants, in addition to meeting their ecological needs, require a large area of land to survive. Interestingly, elephant’s trunk has around 150,000 muscle units.

