Why do Young Children Wet Their Beds? All You Need to Know

If the bladder isn't developed enough to hold urine produced throughout the night, it may result in bedwetting.
Almost every kid goes through this stage and it is a normal part of the child's growth.

February 11, 2022

The majority of young children wet the bed while sleeping at night. This habit is known as bedwetting in which a child automatically urinates after sleeping for the night. While a lot of parents across the globe are concerned about this, it’s not that big a matter. Almost every kid goes through this stage, and it is a normal part of the kids’ growth. It has also been observed that some children urinate on the bed after a bad dream.

According to MayoClinic, bed wetting until the age of seven is completely normal and is not a sign of any underlying health condition.

However, if bedwetting in a child persists after the age of seven, it should be dealt with with a lot of understanding and patience. It can be reduced with bladder training, lifestyle changes and in some cases with medication.

>Causes of bedwetting

While the exact reasons behind bedwetting are not known, several factors could contribute to it

>Small bladder

If the bladder isn’t developed enough to hold urine produced throughout the night, it may result in bedwetting. A full bladder may not awaken your child if the nerves that control the bladder are not mature enough.

>Hormonal imbalance

Another reason for bedwetting could be hormonal imbalance as some children do not produce enough anti-diuretic hormone (ADH) which causes nighttime urine production to surge.

>Infection of the urinary tract

An infection in the urinary tract can make it difficult for your child to control urination.

>Diabetes

Bedwetting may also be a sign of diabetes for children who are normally dry at night. Other symptoms of diabetes include passing large amounts of urine and weight loss despite a healthy appetite.

While bedwetting can affect anyone, boys are twice more likely to experience it as compared to girls. A higher risk of bed-wetting has been linked to several factors, including:

>Anxiety and stress

Bed-wetting can be triggered by stressful events such as starting a new school or sleeping away from home.

>Family history

If one or both of the parents faced a similar situation in childhood then their child is more likely to do so.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

