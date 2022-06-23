Why Eating Too Much of Tamarind May Harm Your Health

Tamarind is famous for its tangy and spicy flavour. As a result, it is used to add a distinct flavour to a variety of soups and gravies. According to Stylecraze.com, excessive use can have some negative consequences that most people are unaware of.

About 10 grams of tamarind per day is safe. People who consume a lot of tamarind due to its flavour, in particular, need to be aware of its negative effects. The most serious side effect is dental caries. Aside from that, consuming tamarind can have a variety of effects on the body.

Can cause tooth enamel damage

Tamarind has a more sour flavour that, if consumed in excess, can cause tooth damage. If you consume too much tamarind, the acid component in the tooth enamel may cause rusting. Tamarind consumption is also detrimental to the appearance of the teeth.

May cause allergic reactions

One of the most common drawbacks of tamarind is allergy. Many choose to eat this fruit, but it can cause ringworm, itching, swelling, dizziness, fainting, vomiting, and shortness of breath.

Acid Reaction

Tamarind is a fruit with a high acidity level. When eaten, it raises the level of acid in the stomach and the gastrointestinal tract. There could be digestive issues such as ‘acid reflux.’ As a result, it is best to avoid it.

Promotes vasoconstriction:

If you are taking medication, you should refrain from eating tamarind. Its excessive consumption can cause blood cells to shrink.

Generates Laxative Effect:

Tamarind pulp has laxative properties. If you are on medication, avoid eating tamarind.

Reduces blood sugar levels:

Tamarind consumption can help lower blood sugar levels. Tamarind should be avoided by diabetics already on diabetes medication.

Certain Antibiotics Engage With It:

Avoid consuming tamarind if you are using an ophthalmic antibiotic on your eyes. Several studies have shown that this fruit reacts with such drugs, potentially causing skin and health problems.

