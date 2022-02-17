Why Excess Oil In Food Is Bad For Your Health

Oil is one such ingredient that is used while cooking almost everything. People love munching on fast food or snacks and they tend to have a high amount of oil. But do you ever wonder how excessive oil in food can affect your body? There are many side-effects of eating oily food and today we will discuss some of them:

>Digestive issues: The amount of oil you have in your food defines how much fat is going inside your body. The more the fat, the more pressure it will put on your digestive system. An excessive amount of oil can cause digestive problems like stomach pain, bloating, diarrhea, nausea.

>Weight gain: Oily food have a high amount of calories that can cause weight gain. The more greasy food you contain, the more your calories count will be. Also, not only it gives you a good amount of fat, but it also makes you gain a belly pouch, and love handles.

>Heart risk: Oily food can put a negative impact on your heart. It can increase your blood pressure and cholesterol. The rise in these two things can put a toll on your heart. Regular consumption of oily food can make you prone to heart diseases.

>Acne: An excessive amount of oil can also harm your skin. It can be seen over time. as your diet pattern includes more greasy food, the more acne you might find on your skin. If you have oily skin, then acne can be more prominent.

>Diabetes: Oily food can increase the risk of type-II diabetes. Oil can increase your blood sugar level. It is found that if you have oily food regularly then it increases the chances of type 2 diabetes by 15%.

To avoid these issues, you must take a look at your diet, try to control the oil intake and greasy food.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before strictly making a change in their diet.)

