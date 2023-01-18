Why Hyaluronic Acid Should Be Your Skin's Best Friend In Winters?

As the temperatures drop, our skin can become more sensitive and prone to dryness and irritation. Winter weather, with its cold winds, low humidity, and indoor heating, can leave skin feeling dry, flaky, itchy, and cracked. To maintain a strong skin barrier and keep skin looking healthy, it’s important to use products that contain natural ingredients and ingredients like hyaluronic acid (HA) to help retain moisture.

What is hyaluronic acid?

You may be wondering what’s actually going on during the winter that affects your skin so harshly. Well, the cold temperatures, low humidity levels, harsh winds and indoor heat result in dry air that draws moisture out of the skin. “Hyaluronic acid deeply hydrates and stimulates collagen production. It is a naturally occurring substance found in our joints and our eyes. The substance helps to lubricate and cushion joints and other tissues in the body," says Dr Rashmi Shetty, Global Expert in Dermatology, Founder & Creator of RA Skin & Aesthetics. You might be wondering what’s so special about hyaluronic acid? Well, hyaluronic acid can hold up to 1,000 times its weight in water and has the ability to disperse this moisture evenly to skin cells, upping hydration levels, smoothing lines and making skin appear fuller, plumper, smoother, and healthier; preventing the skin from sagging and showing early signs of aging. Additionally, hyaluronic acid also brightens the skin and works well to speed wound healing. Thus, hyaluronic acid benefits skin greatly during the winter and is quite possibly the best ingredient to add to your skincare routine right now.

Advertisement

Picking the right hyaluronic acid

This can be a tricky task. “The molecular size of hyaluronic acid determines the level of its delivery into the skin. Hyaluronic acid with large molecular weight strengthens the barrier function and smoothens the surface of the skin, medium sized HA molecules hold moisture and give skin a plump look, and the smallest molecules go deep into the skin and penetrates the epidermis that provides hydration for longer duration as well as delivers other vital roles that hyaluronic acid plays, such as anti-aging and healing," adds Dr Shetty.

Also Read: Is It Advisable To Wash One’s Hair Every Day? Experts Answer

Advertisement

Many people take it as a supplement, but it’s also used in topical serums, eye drops, and injections. Profhilo, a new breakthrough skin treatment, can be used to improve a variety of problem areas, because it specifically targets your skin’s hydration. An injectable product, designed to remodel multi-layer skin tissue, it uses high concentrations of the magical ingredient – hyaluronic acid. The treatment can help to increase firmness and elasticity, promoting healthier and softer-looking skin. With an all-round youthful glow, you’ll get that amazing skin confidence you want and deserve. Whilst Profhilo is often used on the face, it can also be used to rejuvenate the neck, decolletage, arms, knees and hand areas. And the best part: there is next to no downtime, meaning you can return to your normal daily activities straight away.

Advertisement

Don’t let the cold get to your skin, and choose the right winter skincare. “Hyaluronic acid works well with all skin types, whether the skin is sensitive or prone to breakouts. Hydrated skin also reduces the appearance of wrinkles. Hyaluronic acid is generally very safe to use. Since the body naturally produces it, allergic reactions are very rare. However, it is important to consult a trusted practitioner who can administer the right amounts of hyaluronic acid into the skin layers for a healthier and smoother skin," signs off Dr Shetty.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here