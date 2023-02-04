Every human body goes through a series of changes in its lifetime. A female reproductive system undergoes several changes at a particular age. Most women go through menopause after hitting the age of around 45. Menopause usually begins in the late 40s or early 50s. The hormonal changes experienced during this phase results in various symptoms including hot flashes, irritability, tiredness and mood swings. Menopausal women are at a higher risk of facing several diseases such as osteoporosis, obesity, diabetes and heart disease. One such major problem a woman may face is, the weakening of bones or bone fracturing.

To avoid such conditions, calcium intake is very important. As calcium is beneficial for a child’s growth and development, it is also a very essential nutrient for women, who are going through menopause. Calcium intake is very important for every part of the body. It is essentially important for the women who are going through menopause to include calcium-rich food in their diet. Let us know why it is necessary.

Why is it important to have calcium during menopause?

There is a decrease in oestrogen production during menopause. According to Medscape, “When a female goes through menopause, the production of oestrogen hormones in their body decreases. The oestrogen hormone works to regulate periods and it also helps in absorbing calcium in the body. But when its production starts decreasing, the ability to make calcium from food also decreases and because of this, the bones start getting weak.

The risk of breaking bones

After menopause, the risk of bone fracturing or breaking also increases significantly. This can be called osteoporosis. Some study suggests that after the next 5 years of menopause, 10 percent of women lose bone masses, due to which the chances of bones weakening or fractures increases.

How much calcium is necessary?

According to Mayo Clinic, to avoid these problems, it is necessary for women from 19 years to 70 years of age, to take at least 1000 mg to maximum 2000 mg of calcium daily. If you are unable to provide your body calcium through diet, then you can take supplements on the advice of a doctor.

Take care of Vitamin D as well

For better absorption of calcium in the body, it is necessary for women to consume Vitamin D as well. For this, you can also take supplements on the doctor’s advice.

