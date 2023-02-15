Why is Anti-Valentine's Week Celebrated? Slap Day, Kick Day to Breakup Day, All You Need to Know

ANTI-VALENTINE’S WEEK 2023: February is often referred to as the month of love, owing to Valentine’s Week. There are a number of events leading up to Valentine’s Day on February 14th, ranging from Rose Day to Chocolate Day and so on. But what about the lonely hearts out there? Why should couples get all the fun? To the relief of singles, there’s also anti-valentine week. Hence here’s taking a look at all you need to know about Anti-Valentine’s Week.

Why is Anti-Valentine’s Week celebrated?

Being in a romantic relationship that ends in heartbreak can be incredibly painful, and the agony never really seems to go away. The Anti-Valentine’s week honours everyone who genuinely misses their lovers and is unable to let go of their memories. The Anti-Week Valentine’s Day celebration will make those who have been brokenhearted much easier and more convenient. The basic idea behind the celebration is to get away from everyday life and celebrate it every day with a different theme.

Anti-Valentine Week day-wise and its significance

Slap Day

Every year on February 15, Slap Day signals the start of Anti Valentine’s week. It offers the perfect chance to shut the door on your unfaithful ex and the upsetting incidents associated with them. Kick Day

Kick Day is held on the second day of anti-valentines Week. It is celebrated on February 16. On this day, individuals are supposed to purge their homes of all the negativity and ill energy that their ex-partners left behind. Perfume Day

Perfume Day is observed on February 17 as the third day of the Anti-Valentine’s week. Perfume Day is mostly intended for self-indulgence and enjoyment. You should always be your best friend, and taking good care of your looks is a crucial act of self-care. Flirting Day

Flirting Day, the fourth day of anti-Valentine’s Week, falls on February 18. Flirting can be a sign of amusement or friendship. It might be a way to get in touch with someone and the beginning of getting to know them. Today is the perfect time to ask a potential date out or utilise that pick-up line you’ve been saving. Confession Day

On Confession Day, you should confess any traits in your partner you didn’t like or that troubled you a lot when you were dating. Your heart will feel lighter as a result, and you’ll feel amazing. Missing Day

Missing Day is observed on February 20 and is set aside for those people who sincerely miss their long-lost spouse or significant other and find it difficult to let go of their memories. Because it’s okay to miss those happy times. Break-Up Day

The Anti-Valentine’s Week comes to an end with Breakup Day, which falls this year on Tuesday, February 21. If you are weary of being in a toxic relationship that has disturbed your mental serenity, Breakup Day is the perfect moment to do the same and choose independence. Additionally, this day encourages the notion that even though things rise and fall, a person’s desire to live should always be present.

