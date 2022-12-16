Vijay Diwas 2022: Why is December 16 Celebrated in India with Great Patriotism?

VIJAY DIWAS: The 13-day war ended on December 16, 1971, with the surrender of the Pakistani Army. Vijay Diwas is commemorated on December 16 every year. The war in 1971 changed the relationship between the United States and the South Asian region of India, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

This began with an internal crisis in Pakistan and resulted in a third war between India and the country. Vijay Diwas marks the day when the Indian Armed Forces, along with East Pakistani (now Bangladesh) guerilla forces won the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, creating the independent nation of Bangladesh.

The army veterans, citizens, armed forces, politicians and government, pay tribute to express gratitude for the sacrifices of these soldiers. The 13-day war ended on December 16, 1971, with the surrender of the Pakistani Army. Vijay Diwas also celebrates the liberation of Bangladesh from Pakistan.

What is Vijay Diwas?

Vijay Diwas is to commemorate the victory of the Indian Armed Forces against the Pakistani troops in the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. Tributes are paid to martyrs who lost their lives to defend their nation. The war between India and Pakistan lasted for 13 days, ending on December 16, 1971. Following this, a new country came into being, Bangladesh. Hence, the day is also celebrated in Bangladesh as Bijoy Dibos or Victory Day.

Vijay Diwas: Background

With the partition of India in 1947, West and East Pakistan came into being. While these territories shared a dominant religion of Islam both were significantly different in terms of language, ethnicity and culture.

The 1970 parliamentary elections ended with an overwhelming number of East Pakistanis voting for a political party that advocated autonomy for East Pakistan. However, these efforts were blocked by the army and the then Pakistani government. Mass protests in the Eastern part began, but were brutally suppressed by the Pakistan Army.

n a domino effect a massive refugee movement began to the neighbouring India. East Pakistani guerilla forces, backed by India, fought the Pakistan Army in 1971. Pakistan responded with air attacks on India, resulting in open war between the two powers beginning on December 3.

Vijay Diwas: Significance

The 1971 War between the India and Pakistan forces played a key role in the liberation of Bangladesh. It was the year when an internal crisis in Pakistan escalated into a war with India and the secession of East Pakistan. It also altered the relationship between the United States and the South Asian region. Vijay Diwas is celebrated to commemorate this significant history and the rise of Bangladesh. It also pays homage to the troops of the war.

Vijay Diwas is a day to remember our history and to learn from it. Wars always come with heavy losses. Aside from that, people can learn the rise and decline of such wars and learn lessons to prevent such loss of human life.

