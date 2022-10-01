Why is International Coffee Day Celebrated? Theme, History, Significance and How to Celebrate This Aromatic Crop

INTERNATIONAL COFFEE DAY 2022: Coffee is one of the most loved beverages across the globe. For many of us, the day doesn’t start without a sip of the rich flavours of our favourite drink be it espresso, latte or cappuccino. Many times, we meet new friends or go on date over coffee. And to celebrate this amazing and aromatic drink, October 1 is marked as International Coffee Day.

The day is celebrated by the 77 member states of the International Coffee Organisation and dozens of coffee associations from around the world. This year the theme of the day is committed to coffee farmers’ prosperity to reduce the coffee industry’s impact on the environment and mitigate climate change.

International Coffee Day: History

In 2014, the International Coffee Organisation (ICO) decided to dedicate the day to celebrating the coffee sector’s diversity, quality and passion and to all coffee lovers. It also aims to support the millions of farmers whose livelihoods depend on aromatic crops. But it was in 2015 when ICO commenced the first International Coffee Day in Milan. However, different countries celebrate their national coffee date on different dates throughout the year.

The ICO first celebrated the day in China in 1997 and Taiwan observed the day for the first time in 2009. In Nepal, the first International Coffee day was celebrated on November 15 in 2005.

International Coffee Day: Significance

The International Coffee Day observance is dedicated to all those working in the coffee and related industries. According to the International Coffee Organization, it also recognises transforming waste in the coffee sector into new products and alternative energy options creates important income and job opportunities and reduces production costs.

How to Celebrate

To simply celebrate International Coffee Day here are a few things you can do.

You can watch some documentaries about aromatic crops. The day you can hang out and try the different types and forms of coffee. Did you know that coffee exists since the Ethiopian plateau? There are many unknown facts that you might not know. This is the perfect day to know all about it. What better way than brewing your own favourite cup of coffee.

