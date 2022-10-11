Why is International Day of the Girl Child Celebrated? Theme, History and Significance

International Day of the Girl Child is observed on October 11 to raise awareness about the importance and potential girls hold as the future of our society. 2022 marks the 10th anniversary of IGD. According to the United Nations’ official website, this year, there will be increased attention on issues that matter to girls in all spheres. Bringing into the fold the governments, policymakers, and the general public. They will also focus on generating more opportunities for them to have their voices heard on the global level. Here is everything you need to know about this day:

International Day of the Girl Child 2022: Theme

This year’s theme for the International Day of the Girl Child is “Our time is now—our rights, our future“. The focus is on the multitude of challenges put in front of girls’ path to reach their potential. This has been made worse by the ongoing crises of climate change, COVID-19 and humanitarian conflict around the globe. Girls struggle with issues related to their education, their physical and mental wellness, and leading a life without violence.

The United Nations is asking people to get involved by sharing human interest stories, blogs and videos of girl changemakers, and the networks and organizations that are aiming to bring a change. Other ways also include addressing the factors that are holding girls back in one’s country or region, urging government and policymakers to make more targeted investments, and asking key female influencers to be the face of change.

International Day of the Girl Child: History

First time in history, the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action in 1995, proposed an action plan to advance the rights of girls.

In 2011, the United Nations General Assembly passed resolution 66/170 and adopted October 11 as the International Day of the Girl Child. It was an annual day commemorated to honour girls. Every year, a new theme is to be picked to focus on the most prevalent issue of the year.

International Day of the Girl Child was first observed in 2012. It focused on the theme of ending child marriages. In two years since then, more than 2,043 events were observed around the world on this day.

International Day of the Girl Child: Significance

The rights of oppressed girls around the world need a voice. International Day of the Girl Child calls for people to become that voice of change and empower them. There are deeply-rooted gender biases that have created problematic mindsets leading to challenges faced by girls every step of the way to attain their potential.

International Day of the Girl Child aims to raise awareness about these issues and work towards an action-oriented plan to uplift young girls. Because empowered girls are the future of a great and progressive society.

