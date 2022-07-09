Why is it Important For Children to Play?

In childhood, most children like to spend a lot of their time playing. At the same time, most parents are seen advising children to play less and focus more on their studies. But do you know that playing is also equally important for children? Let’s know a bit more:

Skill Development: Playing helps children in skill development. This not only helps a child to develop their intellectual ability but also grow mentally. And the children start to remain happy and healthy. They also learn qualities like teamwork, patience, and leadership, which have a positive effect on their personality, personal growth, and studies.

Physical Fitness: Many times parents do not let their children play at all for fear of getting hurt or because they think their child will get distracted from studies. However, minor injuries while playing sports make children physically strong. It also helps the physical development of the children.

Increase Social Skills: Playing with other children develops social skills among children. While playing, children learn to interact with others. They also learn to cooperate and make bonds. The mental abilities of children also develop rapidly.

Increases Communication Skills: Fighting and losing are quite common while playing with friends. But, it has a positive effect on the communication skills of the children. And they also learn sportsmanship.

Emotional Growth: While playing, children learn to cope with their emotions like fear, frustration, anger, and aggression. They also learn empathy and understanding, which is very much helpful for their personal growth.

