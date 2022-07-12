​Why is It Important to Take Regular Breaks at Work

We live in a fast-paced world and our lives are becoming even busier. Amid this, taking out time to relax is next to impossible, let’s blame it on our hectic lifestyles. Feeling exhausted, annoyed or burnout is common these days. According to WHO, burnout is a syndrome that occurs due to workplace-related stress that has not been successfully managed. The report further states that prolonged job stress may cause burnout, chronic fatigue, absenteeism, high staff turnover, reduced patient satisfaction, and increased diagnosis.

Therefore, taking regular breaks in between is extremely important as it relieves you from stress, which in turn improves your performance. Short breaks, every now and then can help restore energy and decrease exhaustion. Here are some impressive benefits when you take a break from your monotonous tasks:

Boosts creativity

If you’re constantly working without finding the time to relax, it can hamper your ability to work creatively. Taking a short break will help you detach and generate new ideas.

Reduces Stress

Stress can negatively impact your work and mental and physical health. Taking frequent breaks will help you manage stress better and even boost your productivity.

Improved memory

We are fed with new information every minute, thus it becomes difficult to remember things. Giving some time to your brain to relax can help you learn, retain information and perform better.

Improves concentration

Nobody can sit for long stretches of time and work efficiently. No breaks can lead you to lose sight of the bigger, thus impacting your overall performance. It is important to step back, take a break, allow yourself to restore your ability to focus and reassess your goals.

Therefore, next time when you feel exhausted from working constantly, remember to take a break and regain your power to perform your best.

