Why Is May 20 Celebrated As World Bee Day? Theme, History, Significance and Celebration

WORLD BEE DAY 2022: We celebrate World Bee Day on May 20 across the world. The day aims to recognise the importance of bees and other pollinators in the ecosystem. It is observed mainly to raise public awareness about the importance of bees in maintaining biodiversity. It also provides an opportunity to organisations, civil societies, and concerned citizens worldwide to promote actions that will protect and improve pollinators and their habitats, increase their population and support the long-term development of beekeeping.

World Bee Day 2022: Theme

The World Bee Day 2022 theme is: “Bee Engaged: Celebrating the diversity of bees and beekeeping systems."

World Bee Day: History

The United Nations decided to mark May 20 as World Bee Day to commemorate the birth anniversary of beekeeping pioneer Anton Jansa. The Government of Slovenia proposed the idea of celebrating May 20 as World Bee Day in 2016 with the support of Apimondia.

Slovenia’s proposal to mark the day as World Bee Day was approved by the UN Member States in 2017. The resolution called for the implementation of specific conservation measures and emphasised the importance of bee preservation and its importance to humanity. In 2018, World Bee Day was observed for the first time.

World Bee Day: Significance

Bees play a major role in maintaining a balance between humans, plants, animals, and the environment. Without bees, food would be scarce, and a vast portion of the population would perish from starvation. It is because they increase agricultural production around the world by pollinating. As a result, World Bee Day is celebrated to raise awareness about the threats faced by bees as a result of human activity and to acknowledge the significance of bees in our biodiversity.

World Bee Day: Celebration

People around the globe enjoy World Bee Day with great zeal and enthusiasm. Many organisations collaborate to host activities, workshops, and programmes highlighting the significance of World Bee Day. Charity events also take place so that people can contribute funds for the preservation of bees.

